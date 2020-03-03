|
|
Williams Sr., David E.
1951 - 2020
David E. Williams Sr., went to be with his daddy on March 2, 2020 at home. David worked as a HVAC technician. Served in US Army during the Vietnam War. Preceded in death by father and mother Billy and Patricia Williams Jr., and mother Virginia Toberen. Survived by children, David E. Williams II, Bryan Williams and Amie (Jeff) Williams; grandchildren, Johanna, David E. III and Domonic Williams; sisters and brother, Julie (Al) Ogg, Jerry Toberen, Jamie (Chet) Isaacs, and Jodi (Dwight) Seymour; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be held at O. R. WOODYARD CO. CHAPEL, 1346 S. High St., Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 5pm until time of service at 7pm.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020