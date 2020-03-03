Home

POWERED BY

Services
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
(614) 221-7746
Visitation
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
View Map
Service
Thursday, Mar. 5, 2020
7:00 PM
O.R. Woodyard Funeral Home - South Chapel
1346 South High Street
Columbus, OH 43207
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Williams
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David E. Williams Sr.


1951 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David E. Williams Sr. Obituary
Williams Sr., David E.
1951 - 2020
David E. Williams Sr., went to be with his daddy on March 2, 2020 at home. David worked as a HVAC technician. Served in US Army during the Vietnam War. Preceded in death by father and mother Billy and Patricia Williams Jr., and mother Virginia Toberen. Survived by children, David E. Williams II, Bryan Williams and Amie (Jeff) Williams; grandchildren, Johanna, David E. III and Domonic Williams; sisters and brother, Julie (Al) Ogg, Jerry Toberen, Jamie (Chet) Isaacs, and Jodi (Dwight) Seymour; many nieces, nephews, family and friends. Visitation will be held at O. R. WOODYARD CO. CHAPEL, 1346 S. High St., Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 5pm until time of service at 7pm.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 4, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -