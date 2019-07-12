|
|
English, David
David B. English, born 3/18/1950 to 7/8/2019. He was a dedicated employee of the Columbus City Schools Custodial Department for over two decades until he retired. Preceded in death by his devoted wife for over 34 years, Mersulla R. English; father, Samuel D. English; mother, Virginia A. English; and sister, Sharon L. Phelps. Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Hon. Da'Sean L. (Ceelife), Christopher D.R.(BYG Cheef) and Marina R. English; 2 grandchildren, Corey J and Carina R. English; siblings, Pamela V. (Jerome) Merrill, Micheal E. (Charlynn) English, Donna M. (Charles) Harvey; Aunt Martha M. Wickliffe; and a host nephews, nieces and cousins and many extended family, dear friends, and caregivers. Thank you All! Memorial Service on Sat., Aug 3 at 1pm at Clair United Methodist Church, 293 E. Barthman Ave., 43207. Special Celebration at Moments, 2545 Petzinger Rd., 43209, 7pm to close. Special Thank you to Edwards Crematory, 1166 Parsons Ave., 43206, 614-444-3200.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from July 15 to Aug. 2, 2019