Dwayne R. Spence Funeral Home
650 West Waterloo Street
Canal Winchester, OH 43110
614-837-7126
Memorial service
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Lithopolis United Methodist Church
80 N. Market St
Lithopolis, OH
David Eshler


1945 - 2019
David Eshler Obituary
Eshler, David
1945 - 2019
David Lee Eshler, age 74, of Canal Winchester, OH passed away August 9, 2019. He was born February 7, 1945 in Canton, OH to the late Paul and Zuma Eshler. David graduated from The Ohio State University with a Bachelors of Engineering and a Masters of Business. He was a member of Theta Tau Fraternity and was an avid Buckeye fan. David was also a member of the Tri County Kiwanis and was a member of Lithopolis United Methodist Church. Survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Marvis Eshler; daughter, Deanna (Randy) Somers; son, Brad (Gina) Eshler; four grandchildren, Corinne and Sydney Somers, Nate and Ryan Eshler; special niece, Cara (Jeremy) Seidt; three siblings, Helen Moser, Bob (Joanne) Eshler and Marilyn (Dick) Thompson; numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, August 17, at Lithopolis United Methodist Church, 80 N. Market St, Lithopolis, OH 43136. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Canal Winchester, OH. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in his name to Lithopolis United Methodist Church. Online condolences may be found at www.spencefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Aug. 14, 2019
