Crouse-Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home
225 North Main Street
Johnstown, OH 43031
(740) 967-6085
David Hattery
Calling hours
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Church of the Ascension
555 S Main St.
Johnstown, OH
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, Feb. 20, 2019
11:00 AM
Church of the Ascension
555 S Main St.
Johnstown, OH
David Eugene Hattery


1962 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
David Eugene Hattery Obituary
Hattery, David Eugene
1962 - 2019
David Eugene Hattery, 56, of Alexandria, Ohio, passed away on Monday, February 11, 2019. He was born on June 16, 1962 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Charles and Helen Hattery. He is preceded in death by his sister Frances Rausch. He is survived by his sister, Linda Hattery; many cousins, nieces, nephews, brother-in-law and friends. Family and friends may call on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 from 10-11AM at Church of the Ascension, 555 S Main St., Johnstown, OH 43031. Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 11A.M.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2019
