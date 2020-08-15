David Evans

I went to high school with Dave. He was such a good friend. I don't think I would have made it through those crazy years without his friendship and support.

He drove an old black car. There was a gas station near our house that gave out plastic flower whenever you filled up with gas. He put those flowers all over his car. Half the time the car wouldn't start and he carried a hammer with him. He'll get out the hammer and pound on the hood of the car afew times and it usually started.

I spent alot of time at our house because he was good friends with Dan Devere. We were together alot.

THe last time I saw Dave was at our high school reunion. It was if no time had passed. We had the best time remembering our crazy high school days.

My heart breaks for your family because Dave was such an amazing person. I will keep your family in my prayers.

Kris Koetz Brant

Friend