David Evans

Evans, David
David H. Evans, of Alexandria, VA, died August 9, 2020. Born in Huntington, NY, the son of the late Eleanor Ershler Evans and Bruce H. Evans. Dave attended Eastmoor High School in Columbus, OH, before graduating from Miami University in 1975, where he met his wife Teresa. Dave was President and Co-founder of La Prima Food Group. An ethical capitalist, Dave created a company dedicated to taking care of its employees. Dave was active in many local organizations, including United Community, BFCDS and FHYAA. Dave surrounded himself with his girls: wife, Teresa; daughters, Elizabeth, Margaret, and Madeline (his BFF); and granddaughter, Eleanor, who survive him along with his sister, Leslie; brothers, Peter and Jonathan; and their families. Contributions in his memory can be made to unitedcommunity.org
. Services will be private.