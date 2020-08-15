1/1
David Evans
Evans, David
David H. Evans, of Alexandria, VA, died August 9, 2020. Born in Huntington, NY, the son of the late Eleanor Ershler Evans and Bruce H. Evans. Dave attended Eastmoor High School in Columbus, OH, before graduating from Miami University in 1975, where he met his wife Teresa. Dave was President and Co-founder of La Prima Food Group. An ethical capitalist, Dave created a company dedicated to taking care of its employees. Dave was active in many local organizations, including United Community, BFCDS and FHYAA. Dave surrounded himself with his girls: wife, Teresa; daughters, Elizabeth, Margaret, and Madeline (his BFF); and granddaughter, Eleanor, who survive him along with his sister, Leslie; brothers, Peter and Jonathan; and their families. Contributions in his memory can be made to unitedcommunity.org. Services will be private.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 15 to Aug. 16, 2020.
August 15, 2020
I didn't know David, as I graduated from Eastmoor in 1969, but it's always sad to read of a fellow Eastmoor graduate gone too soon. My condolences to his family and friends.
John Kalwiener
Classmate
August 15, 2020
I went to high school with Dave. He was such a good friend. I don't think I would have made it through those crazy years without his friendship and support.
He drove an old black car. There was a gas station near our house that gave out plastic flower whenever you filled up with gas. He put those flowers all over his car. Half the time the car wouldn't start and he carried a hammer with him. He'll get out the hammer and pound on the hood of the car afew times and it usually started.
I spent alot of time at our house because he was good friends with Dan Devere. We were together alot.
THe last time I saw Dave was at our high school reunion. It was if no time had passed. We had the best time remembering our crazy high school days.
My heart breaks for your family because Dave was such an amazing person. I will keep your family in my prayers.
Kris Koetz Brant
Friend
