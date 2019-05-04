Services Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel 6699 North High Street Worthington , OH 43085 (614) 848-6699 Calling hours 3:00 PM - 6:00 PM Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel 6699 North High Street Worthington , OH 43085 View Map Funeral service 11:00 AM Upper Arlington Lutheran Church 2300 Lytham Rd Columbus , OH View Map Burial 2:00 PM Union Cemetery. Resources More Obituaries for David Faircloth Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? David Faircloth

1937 - 2019

David Warren Faircloth, age 82, of Dublin, formerly Worthington, passed away at Riverside Hospital on May 1 surrounded by his loving family. Having been born in Palmerton, PA on 2/7/37 to Margaret (Warren) and William Faircloth, MD while his father completed a medical residency at Johns Hopkins, his family, wishing to settle in a small Midwestern town, moved to Zanesville, OH where his father established his surgical medical practice. At age six Dave had vivid memories of a cross country train trip with his mother and brother to see his father whose Navy medical transport ship was temporarily in port in San Francisco during WWII. His entire formative years were spent in Zanesville, but he enjoyed several summers during his youth attending Camp Kooch-i-ching in northern Minnesota. After graduating from Zanesville High School in 1954, he spent a year attending Mercersburg Academy in PA prior to enrolling at Ohio University for two years and graduating from Muskingum College in 1959. After working in various sales positions after graduation, he found his area of expertise to be in sales for law book publishers—CCH, Thomson Callaghan Publishers, and Legal Directories Publishing. His position with LDP allowed him the opportunity to travel throughout the US for extended periods of time giving him a chance to see what it was like living in other parts of the country, but always coming home and liking Ohio the best. During his travels he was able to get reacquainted with many of his Alabama relatives. He met his future wife, Marilyn Ellsworth of Bowling Green, OH while they both were attending a wedding of mutual friends in 1959. Their paths did not cross again for a couple of years when the couple at whose marriage they met set them up with a first date to an OSU football game and they were married less than a year later in 1963. Dave was very proud of his two children and their swimming accomplishments as members of the Worthington Swim Team and high school and college teams. Aside from playing golf during his younger years, he and his family had many fond memories of their vacations to Hilton Head. During his younger years he also enjoyed duck hunting and fishing and real estate investing. Although he never played a musical instrument, his musical interests involved attending the Columbus Symphony and listening to opera and classical music. As he aged and became incapable of rigorous activity, enjoying lunch with friends, following and investing in the stock market, and reading supplanted the more vigorous activities of his earlier years. He particularly enjoyed reading about WWII because of his father's South Pacific service and also reading about General Douglas McArthur's exploits, since he was married to a distant Faircloth relative. One very special memory was when his brother, who was a captain with a charter airline, piloted the OSU football team to and from an Iowa game and upon returning to Columbus, Dave flew back to Newark, NJ as the only passenger on the 737 with his brother as pilot. In 2016 Dave was diagnosed as having a relatively rare type of genetic muscular dystrophy called FSHD (facioscapulohumeral dystrophy), which usually becomes apparent in later life and causes atrophying of the muscles. His brother had also developed it and at the present time there is no cure for it. In retrospect, signs of it began developing several years prior to his diagnosis. In addition to his deceased parents, he is survived by his wife Marilyn, two children, Craig Faircloth and Kimberly Felix, granddaughter, Ellie Felix, brother, William (Lynelle) Faircloth, nieces, Gwynne Faircloth and Cameron Kahi, and many Alabama cousins. Dave's family wishes to extend their thanks to the staffs of The Forum at Knightsbridge and Riverside Hospital ER and ICU for their loving care, kindness, and compassion. Calling hours will be Tues May 7 from 3-6 PM at SCHOEDINGER WORTHINGTON CHAPEL 6699 N High St, Worthington, OH with funeral service at 11 AM on Wed, May 8 at Upper Arlington Lutheran Church, 2300 Lytham Rd, Columbus, OH followed by burial at 2 PM at Union Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations in Dave's memory can be made to Upper Arlington Lutheran Church, 2300 Lytham Rd, Columbus, OH 43221 or FSH Society, 450 Bedford St., Lexington, MA 02420 or FSH Society.org. Please notate: In memory of David Faircloth for 100% contribution to Research and Development. To share memories or condolences with the family please go to www.schoedinger.com. Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 5 to May 6, 2019