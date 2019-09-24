The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
|
David Fischer


1953 - 2019
David Fischer Obituary
Fischer, David
1953 - 2019
David Fischer, 66, of Powell, died Sept. 23, 2019 at home. Retired from JP Morgan Chase. Preceded in death by parents Samuel Welch and Joann (Robert) Fischer. Survived by wife, Jodell Meier Fischer; sister, Debbie (Marty) Osmond; brothers, Dan (Cheri) Fischer and Doug (Becky) Fischer; many nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. Graduate of Newark Catholic High School (1971) and The Ohio State University. Member of St. Joan of Arc Parish. Funeral Mass will be celebrated at 11am Friday, September 27, 2019 at St. Joan of Arc Church, 10700 Liberty Rd, Powell. Friends may call from 2-4 and 6-8pm Thursday at RUTHERFORD FUNERAL HOME AT POWELL, 450 West Olentangy St., Powell, OH 43065. Donations may be made to The ; Miracle League of Central Ohio or Columbus Zoo. For complete obituary and to leave condolences visit www.RutherfordFuneralHome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Sept. 25, 2019
