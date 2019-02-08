|
|
Foley, David
1955 - 2019
David Neal Foley passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019 at Fairfield Medical Center in Lancaster, OH. He was born in Clarksburg, WV on December 13, 1955 to Neal V. Foley and Roberta Boyce Foley. In 1975, David graduated from Charleston High School in Charleston, WV and graduated from the Ohio Institute of Technology in Columbus, OH with an Electronic Technician Degree in 1977. During his professional career, David worked for United McGill, Owens Illinois, Techneglas, and ITC. In addition to his loving wife, Lori Noll Foley, whom he married in 1981, he is survived by sisters, Dana Davis, Colonial Heights, VA; Lee Anne Kenney (husband, Bob), Charleston, WV; twin brother, Steven Foley, Charleston, WV; sons, Michael (wife, Leesa) Foley, Fishers, IN; Patrick Foley, Amanda, OH; daughter, Alissa Foley, Lancaster, OH; grandson, Charles Foley; and a soon to be born granddaughter. David will be remembered as a hard-working, loving, and generous husband, brother, father, grandfather, and friend who put the needs of his loved ones above his own. Family and friends may call at Sheridan Funeral Home in Lancaster, OH from 2:00 p.m. until 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, February 16, 2019, with a service commencing at 4:00 p.m. and a dinner remembering and celebrating David's life immediately following at the Moose Lodge in Lancaster. A private interment will be held at West Union Masonic Memorial Cemetery in West Union, WV. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the James Cancer Hospital, P.O. Box 183112, Columbus, Ohio 43218 or online at https://tinyurl.com/DaveFoleyMemorial. To send an online condolence and sign guestbook, please visit www.sheridanfuneralhome.net and click obituaries.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 10, 2019