Home

POWERED BY

Services
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
(740) 983-6414
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home
420 Main St W
Ashville, OH 43103
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for David Fosnaugh
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Fosnaugh

Obituary Condolences Flowers

David Fosnaugh Obituary
Fosnaugh, David
1943 - 2019
David R. Fosnaugh 75 of Stoutsville, passed away Fri. April 19, 2019 at Woodview Nursing and Rehabilitation, Columbus. He was born on Aug. 1, 1943 in Amanda, Ohio to the late Ralph E. and Gladys Beryl (Lynn) Fosnaugh. David retired from Buckeye Steel Castings after 38 years , a graduate of Ashville-Harrison , Class of 1961 , enjoyed hunting and fishing. He served his country during Vietnam in the U.S. Army. Preceded in death by his wife Imogene "Jean" (Carroll) and parents. Survived by son David R. Fosnaugh of Columbus; sisters, Linda (Richard) Alexander of Grove City, Judy (Gene) Curry of Columbus, and Alice May Burberry of Shelby, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Valeria L. (Greg) Hall, Glenn A. (Tammy) Davis, Michael A. Davis, Richard Curry and Terry Curry; close friends, Jack Bradney and Richard Holland; his beloved cat Pepper. The Family will receive friends on Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville with a Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. on Tues. April 23, 2019 with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Interment will follow in Amanda Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to the P.O. Box 758517 , Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 On line condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now