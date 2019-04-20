|
|
Fosnaugh, David
1943 - 2019
David R. Fosnaugh 75 of Stoutsville, passed away Fri. April 19, 2019 at Woodview Nursing and Rehabilitation, Columbus. He was born on Aug. 1, 1943 in Amanda, Ohio to the late Ralph E. and Gladys Beryl (Lynn) Fosnaugh. David retired from Buckeye Steel Castings after 38 years , a graduate of Ashville-Harrison , Class of 1961 , enjoyed hunting and fishing. He served his country during Vietnam in the U.S. Army. Preceded in death by his wife Imogene "Jean" (Carroll) and parents. Survived by son David R. Fosnaugh of Columbus; sisters, Linda (Richard) Alexander of Grove City, Judy (Gene) Curry of Columbus, and Alice May Burberry of Shelby, Ohio; nieces and nephews, Valeria L. (Greg) Hall, Glenn A. (Tammy) Davis, Michael A. Davis, Richard Curry and Terry Curry; close friends, Jack Bradney and Richard Holland; his beloved cat Pepper. The Family will receive friends on Monday from 4-7 p.m. at the Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 W. Main St. Ashville with a Funeral Service at 10:00 a.m. on Tues. April 23, 2019 with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Interment will follow in Amanda Township Cemetery. In lieu of flowers contributions to the P.O. Box 758517 , Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517 On line condolences to olivercheekfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 21, 2019