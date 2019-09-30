Home

Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
740-474-7523
Calling hours
Thursday, Oct. 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Wellman Funeral Home
1455 North Court Street
Circleville, OH 43113
View Map
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
9:30 AM
Christ The King Catholic Church
2777 Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH
View Map
1942 - 2019
David Gentilini Obituary
Gentilini, David
1942 - 2019
David J. Gentilini, passed Saturday, September 28, 2019. He was preceded in death by his twin brother John, mother and father Marie and Celso. David is survived by his wife, Dorothy; son, David C.; brother, Joe; sister, Anne; nieces, Susan and Sarah; many cousins and close friends. Before retirement David worked the Academy at Orient following a myriad of other assignments at that institution. David was a US Navy Veteran, member of Christ the King Church in Columbus, Ashville Kiwanis (past president), Knights of Columbus, Columbus Maennerchor, 4's Club and Man to Man Program. David will be remembered as a man who cared about his fellowman. He took in strangers, gave anonymously to people in need, worried about friends and family, always trying to find ways to help in times of need. Funeral mass will be at Christ The King Catholic Church, 2777 Livingston Avenue, Columbus on Friday, October 4, 2019 at 9:30 a.m. with Father David Schalk officiating. Burial will be in Reber Hill Cemetery. Friends may call at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to a . Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 1, 2019
