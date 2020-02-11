|
|
Griffiths, David
1941 - 2020
David H. Griffiths, 78, of Inniswood Village in Westerville, Ohio, passed away February 10, 2020. He was born on June 11, 1941. He is preceded in death by his son Alex and parents. Surviving family includes his loving wife, Nancy Griffiths; and three sons from previous marriage, Richard (Angie) of Canal Winchester, Eric (Stacy) of West Palm Beach, Timothy (Melissa) of Westerville; step daughter, Jennifer (Eric) Meinen of Westerville; and nine grandchildren; sister, Gretchen (Alan) Griffiths and family of Wooster. He attended Heidelberg College School of Music for two years. David was a graduate of The Ohio State University with a degree in communication. He was an accomplished classical pianist and worked years ago for WOSU radio in the Fawcett Center as program director. David served in the Marine Corps from 1964-1967. He then worked many years in commercial security business in management positions. David was a member of Epworth Methodist Church and enjoyed spending time in the RV at Lake Erie. In lieu of flowers, please make all donations to Epworth Methodist Church, 5100 Karl Road, Columbus, OH 43229. Visitation will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020 from 10-11am at Epworth Methodist Church, 5100 Karl Road, Columbus, OH 43229, with a funeral service immediately following at 11am by Reverend Jennifer Casto. www.newcomercolumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 12, 2020