David Paul Grundei, passed away peacefully at home with family by his side on Tuesday, September 1 , 2020. Born September 14, 1946 in Columbus, OH son of the late Edward and Vivian Grundei. Also preceded in death by two brothers Michael and Patrick Grundei. Survived by his children, Scott (Jacquie) Grundei, Shannon (Pete) Meisner and Sara (Brian) Smith; grandchildren, Hayden, Caleb, and Gavin Grundei, Max and Will Meisner, Trevor and Thea Smith; sisters Dianne (Roger) Chrisman and Marianne Richardson; brothers, Kenny (Becky) and Greg (Susan) Grundei; sister-in-law, Marsha Grundei; longtime family friend, Dale (Ron) Vissman. Private family services with burial at St. Joseph Cemetery by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 2 to Sep. 4, 2020.
