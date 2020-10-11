Haigh, David
David C. Haigh, ended his earthly journey on October 9th 2020 at his home surrounded by his wife, son, and daughters who so loved and treasured him. Born March 12th 1952 in Montclair, NJ. Survived by his best friend and wife Katie Doyle-Haigh; beloved children Colleen Perron (Jack), Bill Haigh (Kate Silver), and Betsy Haigh (Mark Zali); siblings Faith Zarra and Janet Haigh (Bob Bogus); brother-in-law Kevin Doyle (Sharon) and sister-in-law Cecilia Farney; and many cherished nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. Preceded in death by his parents Evelyn and William Haigh; in-laws Aileen and Bill Doyle, brother-in-law Ernest Zarra, and sister-in-law Terri Stec. A livestreamed Funeral Mass will be held at Christ the King Catholic Church, 2777 East Livingston Avenue on Wednesday, October 14th at 10:00 am. Interment to follow at St. Joseph Cemetery. You may greet family at an outdoor memorial walk-through on Tuesday, October 13th from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm and 6:00 pm to 7:00 pm. Due to COVID-19, we are not expecting anyone to travel or to come. For those that choose to attend, practice social distancing (air hugs only) and wear a mask. To find out the location of the outdoor walk-through and to read the full obituary visit www.egan-ryan.com
. In lieu of flowers please consider donating to the Little Miami River Kleeners. Arrangements completed by EGAN-RYAN FUNERAL HOME, 403 East Broad Street.