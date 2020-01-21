Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Hardesty
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David Hardesty


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David Hardesty Obituary
Hardesty, David
1946 - 2020
David Michael Hardesty, age 73, of Columbus, passed Saturday, January 18, 2020. David was born April 7, 1946 in Piqua, Ohio to the late Wayne and Florence Hardesty. David was an avid Bird watcher and took the greatest pleasure in spending time with his grandchildren. David is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Phyllis; children, Stephanie Chenoweth and Michael (Charlotte Lebold) Hardesty; grandchildren, Michael, Isaac, Abigail, and Nora; sister, Joyce Dormire; brother-in-law, Joseph (Brenda) Caggiano; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private for the family. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Canal Winchester, OH. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -