Hardesty, David
1946 - 2020
David Michael Hardesty, age 73, of Columbus, passed Saturday, January 18, 2020. David was born April 7, 1946 in Piqua, Ohio to the late Wayne and Florence Hardesty. David was an avid Bird watcher and took the greatest pleasure in spending time with his grandchildren. David is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Phyllis; children, Stephanie Chenoweth and Michael (Charlotte Lebold) Hardesty; grandchildren, Michael, Isaac, Abigail, and Nora; sister, Joyce Dormire; brother-in-law, Joseph (Brenda) Caggiano; and many nieces and nephews. Services will be private for the family. Arrangements by DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME, Canal Winchester, OH. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 22, 2020