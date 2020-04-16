|
|
Hartgrove, David
1946 - 2020
David Thomas Hartgrove, Sr, affectionately known as Buddy, 73, peacefully went to be with the Lord on Sunday, April 12, 2020. Preceded in death by his parents, Thomas M and Angie R (Wills) Hartgrove. Survived by brothers James G Walker Jr and Raleigh L Hartgrove; sister Greta J Russell; sons Heath A Hartgrove, Thomas M (Tiffany) Hartgrove and David T (Constance) Hartgrove, II; daughter Tenesha M Hartgrove; grandchildren Jaylen, Peyton, Kyah, Jordan, Thomas (TJ) Jr, Journee, David III, Layla, Kamerin, and Savannah; nephews Shelton and Marquis Russell, Christopher Clark; nieces Jasmine White and Semira Hartgrove; and a host of other relatives and friends.
There will be no funeral services or calling hours at his request. The Hartgrove family expresses their continued thanks for the many expressions of support and sympathy that have been provided. Arrangements are entrusted to DIEHL WHITTAKER FUNERAL SERVICE, 720 E. Long Street. To sign the online guest book, please visit www.forevermissed.com/davidhartgrove
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 19, 2020