|
|
Heiserman, David
David Lee Heiserman, age 79, of Columbus, died Friday, February 21, 2020 at Dublin Riverside Hospital. David was an educator, author, and visionary. David was a pioneer in robotics, authoring "Build your own working robot" (1976) and others. In total, he wrote over 40 books during the 70's and 80's. Diverse topics included TV video game design ('78), Radio Astronomy ('75) and Experiments in Four Dimensions ('83). His articles were equally as diverse, including Popular Electronics and in the Mid-1970's three weekly columns- Fishing, Astronomy, and Cooking. David taught math and electronics at Ohio Institute of Technology, Franklin University and Columbus State Community college during the 1970's and 80's. In 1997, he developed the internet's first free education website which has served over 20 million pages of free educational content to over 150 countries. David worked full time on www.free-ed.net for over 20 years. David walked a spiritual path throughout his entire life, and among his fondest memories was his involvement in the ministry at World Harvest Church during the early 1990's. David was born on July 11, 1940 in Fostoria, Ohio to the late Leland and Maudine (Needles) Heiserman. He is preceded in death by his wife Judy. David is survived by his son, Paul Heiserman; and his sister, Gretchen Heiserman Tsantles; and his grandchildren, Leland and Jacob. He served his country by serving on the flight line at The US Naval Air Station Key West. A Memorial Service with military honors will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 3pm at the RUTHERFORD-CORBIN FUNERAL HOME, 515 High Street in Worthington. In lieu of flowers, the family welcomes donations to Cincinnati Children's CCEO Clinic, Nationwide Children's Behavioral Health, or to support the continued maintenance of www.free-ed.net (via family). Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 27, 2020