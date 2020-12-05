Henshaw, David
1962 - 2020
David Robert Henshaw, age 58, passed away on November 28, 2020 due to complications arising from COVID. Dave was born in Columbus, OH and grew up in Bexley, OH. He remained in Central Ohio for his entire life, settling in Westerville with his wife and children. Dave is survived by his wife of 25 years, Julie and his sons, Matthew and Adam. He is also survived by his parents Robert and Martha Henshaw, brother Mark Henshaw and sister-in-law Valerie Henshaw, nephew Jarred Henshaw, nieces Rachel Henshaw and Erika Kronenberg and her husband Kyle Kronenberg, great nephews Jace and Jack Kronenberg as well as many cousins and second cousins. Family will receive friends on Friday, November 11, 2020 at HILL FUNERAL HOME. IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING CALLING HOURS: Due to Covid 19, EVERYONE wishing to attend calling hours MUST call HILL FUNERAL HOME at 614-882-2121 starting Monday between 8:30 am and 5 pm. We are allowing 25 visitors per half hour starting at 2 PM until 6 PM, Friday, December 11, 2020. Masks are mandatory. NO EXCEPTIONS. Only 25 registered people will be permitted in the building at a time. Private family service will be at 1 PM Saturday, December 12, 2020 and will be live streamed. In lieu of flowers, Dave would be honored by contributions to NAMI of Delaware County or the Humane Society of Delaware County. Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com