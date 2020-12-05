1/1
David Henshaw
1962 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Henshaw, David
1962 - 2020
David Robert Henshaw, age 58, passed away on November 28, 2020 due to complications arising from COVID. Dave was born in Columbus, OH and grew up in Bexley, OH. He remained in Central Ohio for his entire life, settling in Westerville with his wife and children. Dave is survived by his wife of 25 years, Julie and his sons, Matthew and Adam. He is also survived by his parents Robert and Martha Henshaw, brother Mark Henshaw and sister-in-law Valerie Henshaw, nephew Jarred Henshaw, nieces Rachel Henshaw and Erika Kronenberg and her husband Kyle Kronenberg, great nephews Jace and Jack Kronenberg as well as many cousins and second cousins. Family will receive friends on Friday, November 11, 2020 at HILL FUNERAL HOME. IMPORTANT NOTICE REGARDING CALLING HOURS: Due to Covid 19, EVERYONE wishing to attend calling hours MUST call HILL FUNERAL HOME at 614-882-2121 starting Monday between 8:30 am and 5 pm. We are allowing 25 visitors per half hour starting at 2 PM until 6 PM, Friday, December 11, 2020. Masks are mandatory. NO EXCEPTIONS. Only 25 registered people will be permitted in the building at a time. Private family service will be at 1 PM Saturday, December 12, 2020 and will be live streamed. In lieu of flowers, Dave would be honored by contributions to NAMI of Delaware County or the Humane Society of Delaware County. Complete obituary and remembrances can be shared at www.HillFuneral.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
11
Visitation
02:00 - 06:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
12
Service
01:00 PM
Hill Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Hill Funeral Home
220 South State Street
Westerville, OH 43081
(614) 882-2121
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved