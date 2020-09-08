1/
David Inboden
1930 - 2020
Inboden, David
David Vernon Inboden, 90, of Canal Winchester, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020, at his residence. He was born April 23, 1930, in Hocking County, son of the late Clark Vinton and Helen Hunter Inboden. David was married for 50 years to Alice Green Inboden, who survives. He retired as Vice President of Marketing Western Division of Genesis Leasing Corporation and was a Korean War Veteran of the United States Navy. David graduated from Logan High School and attended Ohio University. He was a life member of the Logan VFW, was an avid sportsman and was interested in Wild Game Hunting. He went hunting in Colorado, Montana, Texas, British Columbia and Canada. David also enjoyed country and bluegrass music and loved playing golf. Along with his wife Alice, David is survived by many nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, James Green of Pinehurst, North Carolina; and sisters-in-law, Marilyn Green Vondran of Fishers, Indiana, and Frances Inboden of Logan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Harles and Earl Inboden. Funeral services will be held 10:30am Friday, September 11, 2020, in the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan, with Pastor Steve Hubbard officiating. Interment will be in the Inboden Family Cemetery, Hocking County, with military graveside services being conducted by the Hocking County Honor Guard. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, from 9am until the time of the service. The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of David Inboden to the Hocking County Humane Society, 36960 Hocking Drive, Logan, Ohio 43138. Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 8 to Sep. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
11
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:30 AM
Cardaras Funeral Home
SEP
11
Funeral service
10:30 AM
Cardaras Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Cardaras Funeral Home
183 E 2nd Street
Logan, OH 43138-1353
(740) 385-3028
September 8, 2020
Uncle Dave-
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Timmy Spellman
Family
September 7, 2020
Favorite Uncle, Friend, Confidant, Role Model, Mentor, Sea Daddy, Successful Businessman and Patriarch of our Family were the many badges of Life that you wore with Pride, Strength and Dignity.

When I was a young boy you gave me my first basketball at Grandma’s driveway on the farm. You picked me up at Wright Patterson AFB Airport in Dayton, Ohio as I caught a hop while in Naval Aviation and toured my Submarine at Bangor Washington while I was the Doc with Aunt Alice.

You were always my role model as a fellow Sailor and Patriot in the U.S. Navy. We had talks about your service during the Korean War where you served proudly as a Gunners Mate on the USS Pickaway (APA-222), USS Redhead (AMS-34) and USS Proton (AG-147).

As men of the sea I would like to revisit a quote by the late President John F. Kennedy, “I can imagine no more rewarding a career. And any man who may be asked in this century what he did to make his life worthwhile, I think can respond with a good deal of pride and satisfaction: “I served in the United States Navy.”

As President Theodore Roosevelt’s quote would confirm in your life “You were the Man in the Arena.”

We wish you “Fair Winds and Following Seas.”

Love and Blessings to Aunt Alice,

Mr. and Mrs. Fred Inboden, HMCM (SS/AW/CMDCM) USN-Ret.
Frederick Inboden
Family
September 7, 2020
Uncle Dave you will be so missed you were one of a kind. Your laughter, great smile and witty sence of humor. We love you so much and will see you again one day ❤
Randal & Beverly Weber
Family
