David Vernon Inboden, 90, of Canal Winchester, passed away Saturday, September 5, 2020, at his residence. He was born April 23, 1930, in Hocking County, son of the late Clark Vinton and Helen Hunter Inboden. David was married for 50 years to Alice Green Inboden, who survives. He retired as Vice President of Marketing Western Division of Genesis Leasing Corporation and was a Korean War Veteran of the United States Navy. David graduated from Logan High School and attended Ohio University. He was a life member of the Logan VFW, was an avid sportsman and was interested in Wild Game Hunting. He went hunting in Colorado, Montana, Texas, British Columbia and Canada. David also enjoyed country and bluegrass music and loved playing golf. Along with his wife Alice, David is survived by many nieces and nephews; brother-in-law, James Green of Pinehurst, North Carolina; and sisters-in-law, Marilyn Green Vondran of Fishers, Indiana, and Frances Inboden of Logan. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Harles and Earl Inboden. Funeral services will be held 10:30am Friday, September 11, 2020, in the Cardaras Funeral Home, 183 E. Second St., Logan, with Pastor Steve Hubbard officiating. Interment will be in the Inboden Family Cemetery, Hocking County, with military graveside services being conducted by the Hocking County Honor Guard. Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday, from 9am until the time of the service. The family suggests memorial contributions be made in memory of David Inboden to the Hocking County Humane Society, 36960 Hocking Drive, Logan, Ohio 43138. Please sign his online guestbook at www.cardaras.com