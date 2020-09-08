Favorite Uncle, Friend, Confidant, Role Model, Mentor, Sea Daddy, Successful Businessman and Patriarch of our Family were the many badges of Life that you wore with Pride, Strength and Dignity.



When I was a young boy you gave me my first basketball at Grandma’s driveway on the farm. You picked me up at Wright Patterson AFB Airport in Dayton, Ohio as I caught a hop while in Naval Aviation and toured my Submarine at Bangor Washington while I was the Doc with Aunt Alice.



You were always my role model as a fellow Sailor and Patriot in the U.S. Navy. We had talks about your service during the Korean War where you served proudly as a Gunners Mate on the USS Pickaway (APA-222), USS Redhead (AMS-34) and USS Proton (AG-147).



As men of the sea I would like to revisit a quote by the late President John F. Kennedy, “I can imagine no more rewarding a career. And any man who may be asked in this century what he did to make his life worthwhile, I think can respond with a good deal of pride and satisfaction: “I served in the United States Navy.”



As President Theodore Roosevelt’s quote would confirm in your life “You were the Man in the Arena.”



We wish you “Fair Winds and Following Seas.”



Love and Blessings to Aunt Alice,



Mr. and Mrs. Fred Inboden, HMCM (SS/AW/CMDCM) USN-Ret.



Frederick Inboden

Family