Obituary

David "Keith" Jackson, 58, of Columbus, died on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at his residence. Born on August 1, 1960, Keith worked as an Alarm Technician for SimplexGrinnell. He was a loving, kind and funny man, who will be remembered for his dedication and for being a best friend to everyone he met. Keith is survived by his wife, Becky Jackson; children, Robin Miller, Heather McCune, Roy McCune, Jr., and Amanda McCune; 7 grandchildren; 2 great-grandchildren; parents, William (Maryanna) Jackson and Peggy (Lester) Pearson; sister, Leslie (David) Pearson-Garner; and his niece, Scarlett Garner. He was preceded in death by his grandmother Phyllis Chambers and his uncle Ralph Kincaid. In following in Keith's wishes, services will be private. Arrangements by the DWAYNE R. SPENCE FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, 550 Hill Rd. N., Pickerington, OH 43147. Online condolences at www.spencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 3, 2019
