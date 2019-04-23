Snediker, David K.

1938 - 2019

David Kirk Snediker, age 80, died unexpectedly on April 18, 2019. He was born on July 19, 1938 in Syracuse, NY to the late Edward and Dorothea Snediker. He grew up in Liverpool, NY. Dave is survived by his wife of 54 years, Trudi; daughter, Gretchen (Scott); son, Christian (Heather); grandchildren, Isaac and Adam; and brother, Fred. Dave received a Bachelor of Science in Chemistry at Michigan State University and went on to earn a PhD in Physical Chemistry at The Pennsylvania State University. His early career included work for the National Bureau of Standards and GE Aerospace, where he worked on numerous spacecraft. A few of the notable missions were Skylab and the Mars Viking Missions. In 1972 he and his family moved to Worthington, Ohio, where he began a forty year tenure at Battelle. Finally, it should be noted that he is also survived by the Voyager program, still operational, being the first spacecraft to leave our solar system. In addition to his dedication to work and his church community, he served on the boards of the Jazz Arts Group of Columbus and The Works in Newark, Ohio. Additionally he volunteered for Habitat For Humanity and Ronald McDonald House. Dave and Trudi spent time in both Worthington, OH and Round Pond, ME. Dave had a quick wit and was passionate about a wide range of topics. Never one to shy away from a conversation, Dave could often be found chatting up friends, family, neighbors and others. His favorite topics included historic cars, gardening, theology, and Big Ten athletics. He never met a cheese, cookie or cat he didn't like. Family will receive friends on Friday, April 26, 2019 from 2-3 PM at St. John's Episcopal Church, 700 High Street, Worthington, OH 43085, where a Memorial Service will be held at 3 P.M. In lieu of flowers, memorial contribution may be made out to St. John's Church and Ronald McDonald House. Visit www.schoedinger.com to extend condolences to the family. Schoedinger Worthington Chapel entrusted with arrangements. Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 24, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary