Boggs, David L.
1951 - 2020
On May 6, 2020, David Lee Boggs went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ. David was born on July 17, 1951, in Columbus, Ohio, and born again on December 6, 1959. David was preceded in death by his parents Jean and Howard Boggs, and beloved granddaughter Josie. He is survived by his loving wife of 21 years of marriage, Victoria; brother, Mike (Diane) Boggs; son, Jason (Brandy) Boggs; daughter, Lindsey (Jacob) Morrison; children through marriage, Becky (Scott) Tigner; Nate (Jessica) Hale, and his cherished grandchildren, Stella, Ben, Zane, Lucy, Sadie, Alex, and Ally. David was passionate about pouring the Word of God into men's souls. God sent him many young men over the years that he studied with, mentored, loved, and challenged to serve the Lord with all their heart, soul, and mind. He entered into vocational ministry in 1975 and was a gifted, expository Preacher for 45 years. He loved Mission Work and was part of the teams that started 10 Baptist Churches in Mexico, He also had the fortune of traveling to Canada, Paraguay, and Argentina to teach and preach God's Word. Family will receive friends Saturday, May 9, 2020, beginning at 9:30 a.m. till time of funeral service at 11 a.m. at Heritage Free Will Baptist Church, 575 Obetz Road, Columbus, OH 43207, (service will also be live streamed at www.heritagefwb.com - follow prompts) Pastor Jason Boggs will be officiating along with Pastor Dr. Tim W. Stout. (Please wear face masks for everyone's safety and please remember to keep social distance to 6 feet apart minimum). Interment to follow at Concord Cemetery West, 6244 Hoover Road, Grove City, OH. Arrangements with GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St., Columbus, Ohio. In lieu of flowers, please send your memorial donation to Heritage FWB Church Ministry Scholarship Fund. To sign and view online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
1951 - 2020
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 6 to May 8, 2020.