Dayton, David L.
1933 - 2020
David L. Dayton passed on to his eternal home October 16, 2020. David led a life of service to others. He taught in Worthington Schools for several years, but proudly retired Lt. David L. Dayton from the Worthington Police Dept. He served his country in the US Navy during the Korean War. Using his G.I. benefits, he enrolled in The Ohio State University, where he received his Bachelor's degree in Education. David is survived by his loving and devoted wife of over 50 years, Susan; and their son, Brian (Jamie Madden), Sussex, WI; Laura (Terry) Comer, Marysville, Ohio; S. Michael (Mike Gargiula), Portland, OR; 6 grandchildren and 2 great grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Isabelle B. Dayton, Vero Beach, FL, Sandra Dayton, Cancun, MX, sister and brother-in-law, Nancy and Tim Remy, Westerville, OH; brother-in-law, Jeffrey Watson, Marion, OH.; many nieces, nephews, and extended family. David was born in Marysville, OH on December 10, 1933. He is preceded in death by his twin brother James O., brothers William Daniel and John Thomas, great grandson Duncan McAdow, and his parents Louise Otte Dayton and William R. Dayton. Mass of Christian Burial at 11am Monday, October 26, 2020, Church of the Resurrection, 6300 E. Dublin-Granville Rd., New Albany, OH 43054 or Live Stream at https://www.cotrna.org
Private Inurnment to follow. In lieu of flowers, for those who may wish, memorial contributions may be made to The Lewy Body Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Rd. SW, Lilburn, GA 30047, https://www.lbda.org
or Ohio Health Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Dr., Cols., OH 43214, https://www.Foundation.OhioHealth.com
Social distancing and masks will be required. Condolences to www.rutherfordfuneralhomes.com