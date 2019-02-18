|
McKenzie, David L.
1956 - 2019
David Lee McKenzie, born on May 24, 1956, died suddenly at home on February 14, 2019. Dave, age 62, was born in Columbus, Ohio and attended South High School, was a Marine, a skilled Drummer and longtime employee of the Kroger Company. Dave is preceded in death by his father Larry McKenzie and step father Marvin Kennedy. Survived by children, Mike McKenzie and Hannah Leonard (Dan); mother, Carol Kennedy; siblings, Harvey McKenzie and Rita Grabovich (David); as well as many loved nephews and nieces. Family will receive friends Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 beginning at 4:30 p.m. until time of memorial service at 6:30 p.m., at GRAUMLICH FUNERAL HOME, 1351 S. High St. Pastor Gary Kirk officiating. God Speed Father, Son, Brother, Uncle and Friend, we love you and will see you in Heaven. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Good Shepherd Community Church, 210 Obetz Rd., Columbus, OH 43207. To sign and view Dave's online guest book please visit www.graumlichfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2019