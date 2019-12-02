|
|
Laff, David
David A. Laff, age 86, of Hilliard, passed away November 30, 2019. Member of Maranatha Community Fellowship and graduated from Central High School Class of 1951. Dave was a retired Columbus Fire Fighter, member I.A.F.F., Post 2505 and American Legion Post 614. He was a professional photographer and avid traveler. Preceded in death by son Keith Laff. Survived by loving wife of 66 years, Rhoda; 2 sons; 1 brother; 1 sister; 6 grandchildren; 1 great granddaughter; and a host of loving relatives and friends. Following David's wishes, there will be no services. Arrangements completed by the TIDD FAMILY FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, Hilliard, OH. www.tiddfuneralservice.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 3, 2019