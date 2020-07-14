1/1
David Landon
1955 - 2020
Landon, David
1955 - 2020
David Lee Landon, age 65, Saturday, July 11, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Veteran USMC. Avid fisherman. Loved The Ohio State Buckeyes and NASCAR. Preceded in death by parents Raymond and Esther Landon Sr., sister Carol Culp. Survived by brothers, Raymond (Brenda) Landon Jr., Dennis (Cheryl) Landon; sister, Linda (Bobby) Casteel; other loving family and friends; cat, Lucky; dog, Blue. To all my family and friends, thanks for all the memories. Special thanks to Sandy Simmons for all her help and being there always. Thanks to Jerry and his wife. Friends may call Thursday 6-PM, EVANS FUNERAL HOME, 4171 E. Livingston Ave. Graveside service and interment Friday 11am, Obetz Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or The V Foundation. www.evansfuneralhome.net

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Jul. 14 to Jul. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
16
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
JUL
17
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Obetz Cemetery.
Funeral services provided by
Evans Funeral Home - Columbus
4171 E. Livingston Avenue
Columbus, OH 43227
614-237-2553
