David Lasky
Lasky, David
David Lasky, of Scottsdale, AZ, formerly of central Ohio, passed away on May 5, 2020 from complications of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus. David was born in Zanesville, Ohio on August 12, 1935 to Helen and Dr. Lester Lasky, who predeceased him. David is survived by his loving wife of nearly 58 years, Marjorie Lasky. Additionally, David is survived by his son, Joel and Joel's wife, Suzanne; his son, Ben and Ben's partner, Benjamin Bennett; his grandson, Zachary; his sister, Ruth and her husband, Fred; his sister-in-law, Faith, and her husband, John. David graduated from Capital University Law School and passed the bar exams in both Ohio and Florida. David practiced law for 35 years in central Ohio as a named partner of Lasky and Semons. David was an avid runner who completed six marathons. Later in life, David also played bridge. David had great affection for his family, particularly enjoying the accomplishments of his two sons. In retirement, David volunteered at Grant Hospital in outpatient surgery, and also at Home Reach Hospice. According to his wishes, David's body was donated to the University of Arizona. In lieu of flowers, those who wish to make donations in his memory to Hospice of the Valley, www.hov.org.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 6 to May 10, 2020.
