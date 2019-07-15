Home

David Lawyer


1969 - 2019
David Ruskin Lawyer, 50, of Johns Island, South Carolina passed away unexpectedly from a sudden heart attack on July 9, 2019. He was born on March 26, 1969 in Columbus, Ohio. David was preceded in death by his brother, Michael Lawyer, and grandparents Dr. and Mrs. Ruskin B Lawyer, Sr., and Dr. and Mrs. James B. Patterson. He is survived by his wife, Nancy Lawyer of Johns Island; his parents Ruskin and Anne Lawyer; sisters Christine Campbell (Mark) and Kelly Murray (Richard). David graduated from Upper Arlington High School and Columbus State Community College. His love of animals led him to a career as a Certified Animal Control Officer and then as a Veterinary Technician Anesthetist. A Celebration of life will be held in the Fall for friends and family. If you wish, we suggest you donate to your local animal shelter in David's memory.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 17, 2019
Share memories or express condolences below.
