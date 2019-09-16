|
|
Lawyer, David
David Ruskin Lawyer, passed away suddenly on June 9, 2019. David was born on March 26, 1969. He is preceded in death by his brother Michael, and grandparents Ruskin and Josephine Lawyer and James and Rosa Patterson. David is survived by his loving wife, Nancy; and sisters, Christine Campbell (Mark) and Kelly Murray. A Celebration of David's Life will be held on October 12, 2019 from 5-8 PM at Northwest Title Company, 1160 Dublin Road, Suite #500, Columbus, Ohio 43215. (Enter from Urlin Ave.)
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sept. 30 to Oct. 1, 2019