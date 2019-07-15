|
|
Behm, David Lee
1935 - 2019
David Lee Behm 84, died July 13, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospice in Indianapolis, surrounded by his family. He leaves his wife of 54 years, Nannette Robbins Behm; his sister, Linda Pocza, his daughter, Jennifer Marten and her husband, Mark; his son, Jeffrey David Behm, and his wife, Dana; and his four grandchildren, Jake and Luke Behm, and Madeline and Maximus Marten. David was born on April 29, 1935 in Painesville, Ohio to Elton and Elizabeth Behm. He graduated from Madison High School in 1952, and Ohio University in Athens, Ohio in 1956 with a bachelor's degree in Business Management and a minor an English. He proudly served in the Navy following graduation. David met his wife, Nannette, while they were both attending Ohio University, and they later married and relocated to Columbus, Ohio where they raised their family. Throughout his life, David focused on his family, supporting their many activities and endeavors, and spending quality time with his family, including family vacations and other events. In his later years, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and attending their activities as well. Entombment will be at Union Cemetery in Columbus, Ohio on Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at 11:00am. Memorial Contributions can be made to the .
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on July 16, 2019