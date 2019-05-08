Home

David Lee Clark


David Lee Clark Obituary
Clark, David Lee
1967 - 2019
David Lee "Dave" Clark, 51 of New Lexington, Ohio, passed away on May 7, 2019 at Genesis-Perry County Medical Center in Somerset, Ohio. Born June 2, 1967 in Columbus, Ohio, son of Margaret M. Sowards Clark and Fred E. Clark. He was a loving family man and never met a stranger, known to many as the "Bug Man". In addition to his parents, he is survived by his son, Nash David Clark and wife, Karen K. Dickerson; stepsons, Mason S. Dickerson and Gage E. Nelson; stepdaughter, Tess E. Dickerson (Lucas Pargeon); special family, Joan E. Wright, Ralph and Vicki Dickerson; sisters, Julie Penn (Brian) Lynch and Jodie Kimbler; special nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews; special friends, Karen Pletcher and Dwane Williams, Land Buddies and Best Bud, J-Man. Preceded in death by his grandparents Beatrice Sowards, aunt Barbara Carlo-Sowards and brother-in-law David E. Penn. Calling hours will be held from 10am-1pm and funeral service at 1pm Saturday, May 11, 2019 with Pastor Tim Poling officiating at the Roberts-Winegardner Funeral Home, 304 Mill Street, New Lexington, Ohio. Online obituary and register book at www.robertsfuneralhomenewlex.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on May 9, 2019
