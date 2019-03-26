|
|
Bush II, David Lee "Boog" "Hollywood"
1999 - 2019
David Lee Bush II "Boog" "Hollywood", age 19, passed away on March 21, 2019. He was born on December 13, 1999 in Columbus, Ohio. David had a special light that shone through him and positively affected everyone he met. He had a huge, loving heart and would do anything for his family and friends. David will always be remembered as Mom Duke's Bona Fide Soldier. My baby. David is preceded in death by his father David Lee Bush and grandmothers Dorothy Peck and Nancy Bush. He is survived by his mother, Rebecca Peck; brothers, Daylin Hunt, Dillan Bush, Dalton Bush, and Domo Johnson; uncles, Samuel (April) Peck, Thomas Muncy, and George Rogers; aunt, Michelle Bush; girlfriend, Makayla Speakman; special nephew and niece, Daylin Hunt Jr. and Keke Hunt; and many other cousins and dear friends and family. Friends may call from 5-8 pm on Thursday, March 28, 2019 at the O.R. WOODYARD SOUTH CHAPEL, 1346 South High St, where the funeral will be held at 1 PM on Friday, March 29. Interment Obetz Cemetery.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 27, 2019