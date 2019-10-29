|
David James Leitch, of Grove City, died October 25, 2019 at the age of 72. He was born July 10, 1947 in Cleveland, Ohio. Upon discharge from the Air Force where he served as a ground radio operator, Dave worked in radio and television before becoming an electronics instructor and later an IT specialist at DeVry University. Over the years Dave enjoyed music, motorcycling, travel, ham radio, computers and electronics, flying his plane, and his time at the lake. He also enjoyed volunteering at church and for the Community Watch police program, as well as spending time with his friends and family. Preceded in death by his mother Jane Leitch and granddaughter Molly Grace DeRosa, Dave is survived by his wife, Sue Leitch of Grove City; daughters, Chanelle (Chad) DeRosa of Grove City and Shonda (Ryan) Fickenworth of Lancaster; and grandchildren, Shaunessey, Kierlan, and Declan. A celebration of life service will be held November 4, 2019, 7 p.m., at Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 3005 Holt Road, Grove City, OH 43123. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until time of service. Memorial contributions in Dave's name may be made to the Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, OH 43214.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2019