Neptune Society Columbus
4558 Cemetery Road
Hilliard, OH 43026
(954) 556-9400
David Leitch
Calling hours
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
6:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Vineyard Christian Fellowship
3005 Holt Road,
Grove City,, OH
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
7:00 PM
Vineyard Christian Fellowship
3005 Holt Road
Grove City,, OH
David Leitch


1947 - 2019
David Leitch Obituary
Leitch, David
David James Leitch, of Grove City, died October 25, 2019 at the age of 72. He was born July 10, 1947 in Cleveland, Ohio. Upon discharge from the Air Force where he served as a ground radio operator, Dave worked in radio and television before becoming an electronics instructor and later an IT specialist at DeVry University. Over the years Dave enjoyed music, motorcycling, travel, ham radio, computers and electronics, flying his plane, and his time at the lake. He also enjoyed volunteering at church and for the Community Watch police program, as well as spending time with his friends and family. Preceded in death by his mother Jane Leitch and granddaughter Molly Grace DeRosa, Dave is survived by his wife, Sue Leitch of Grove City; daughters, Chanelle (Chad) DeRosa of Grove City and Shonda (Ryan) Fickenworth of Lancaster; and grandchildren, Shaunessey, Kierlan, and Declan. A celebration of life service will be held November 4, 2019, 7 p.m., at Vineyard Christian Fellowship, 3005 Holt Road, Grove City, OH 43123. The family will receive friends from 6 p.m. until time of service. Memorial contributions in Dave's name may be made to the Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, OH 43214.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Oct. 30, 2019
