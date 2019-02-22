|
|
Levering, David
1943 - 2019
David Richard Levering, passed peacefully on February 13, 2019 at age 76 in St. Petersburg, FL. Dave was quick with a smile, a kind word, or a helping hand. Even in his final years he was everyone's "Go To" guy. A coach, referee, and fan, Dave never missed his son's practices or games. In the same way, as an avid fan, he has loved and supported his grandsons. Dave was born on January 7, 1943 to Emerson and Clara Levering in Columbus, OH. Predeceased by his mother and father and his sisters Patty Borror and Marilyn Witherup. Survived by his wife of 47 years, Jan Levering; brother, Bill Levering and his wife, Kay who raised Dave from adolescence to adulthood; sons and their spouses, Rick and Pam, Rod and Krista; and grandchildren, Leighton, Landon, Leo, Taylor, and Madison. A lover of all things on the water, Dave now resides eternally in heaven where everyday is opening day. Memorial to be held at Bay Pines National Cemetery Monday, March 4 at 3 PM.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 24, 2019