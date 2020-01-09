|
Lippy, David
1932 - 2020
David Edgar Lippy, age 87, of Columbus, passed away at Mt. Carmel/St. Ann's Hospital on January 8, 2020. He was born on June 1, 1932 to the late David and Helen (Campbell) Lippy in York, PA. He served during the Korean Conflict with the U.S. Air Force, graduated from The Ohio State University and was an Architect with the State of Ohio. David is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Nancy (France) Lippy; children, Kim (Jeff) Sheerer, Jeff (Christine) Lippy and Susan Lippy; grandchildren, Kara Sheerer, Corey Sheerer, Mitchell Lippy, Matthew Lippy, Robert (Michelle Alamdari) Cox and Kevin Cox; siblings, Jackie (Harold) Maguire, Audrey (Philip) Brenneman, Judy Brenneman and Trudy Lippy. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by sister Norma Jean George. Celebration of life will be held on Friday, January 10, 2020 at 5pm at The Moose Lodge 1427, 1970 Schrock Rd., Columbus, OH 43229. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be directed to Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215-alz.org/centralohio. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 10, 2020