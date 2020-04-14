Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for David Lucas
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

David "Prune" Lucas


1955 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
David "Prune" Lucas Obituary
Lucas, David "Prune"
1955 - 2020
David "Prune" Lucas, age 64, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 8, 2020. He was born in December of 1955 and was a graduate of Franklin Heights High School. He was well respected in the community as a fun loving and hard working entrepreneur. David was most recognized for his co-ownership of Polly's Tavern and DL Trucking. He recently retired from Decker Construction. He loved golfing, cars, and motorcycles. David is survived by his life partner Linda Taylor; stepson Robert (Rayma) Taylor; stepdaughters Jenee (Jeff) Bennett and Janessa Star (Aaron) Fridenmaker; grandchildren Robert Taylor, Jayden Fridenmaker, Jayce Fridenmaker, and Jemma Bennett; dearest friend Donna Lucas; brother Roger (Marilyn) Lucas; sister Beatrice (Frank) Osburne; numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. David was preceded in death by his parents Grady and Tressa Lucas; brother Darius Lucas; sisters Jackie Lucas, Gail (Jeff) Sanders, and Juanita (William) Broadus. A memorial service honoring David's beautiful life will be announced at a future date.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of David's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -