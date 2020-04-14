|
|
Lucas, David "Prune"
1955 - 2020
David "Prune" Lucas, age 64, passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on April 8, 2020. He was born in December of 1955 and was a graduate of Franklin Heights High School. He was well respected in the community as a fun loving and hard working entrepreneur. David was most recognized for his co-ownership of Polly's Tavern and DL Trucking. He recently retired from Decker Construction. He loved golfing, cars, and motorcycles. David is survived by his life partner Linda Taylor; stepson Robert (Rayma) Taylor; stepdaughters Jenee (Jeff) Bennett and Janessa Star (Aaron) Fridenmaker; grandchildren Robert Taylor, Jayden Fridenmaker, Jayce Fridenmaker, and Jemma Bennett; dearest friend Donna Lucas; brother Roger (Marilyn) Lucas; sister Beatrice (Frank) Osburne; numerous nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends. David was preceded in death by his parents Grady and Tressa Lucas; brother Darius Lucas; sisters Jackie Lucas, Gail (Jeff) Sanders, and Juanita (William) Broadus. A memorial service honoring David's beautiful life will be announced at a future date.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 16, 2020