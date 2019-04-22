|
|
Lynch, David
1935 - 2019
David Eugene Lynch, age 84. Sunrise February 21, 1935 and Sunset April 17, 2019. Visitation 11am and Funeral 12pm Thursday, April 25, 2019 at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 720 Mt. Vernon Ave, 43203. Interment at Green Lawn Cemetery. Ministry of Comfort entrusted to MARLAN J. GARY FUNERAL HOME, THE CHAPEL OF PEACE NORTH, 2500 Cleveland Ave. To read the complete obituary, order flowers, and to offer condolences to The LYNCH Family, visit www.TheChapelOfPeace.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Apr. 23, 2019