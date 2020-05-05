Mandalis, David M.
1950 - 2020
David M. Mandalis, age 70, passed away on May 3, 2020 from complications of cancer. He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Marilyn; and their sons, Kevin, Blake, and Brian. A memorial service will be held at a later date. For full obit visit shaw-davis.com.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from May 5 to May 10, 2020.