Westlake, David M.
1935 - 2020
David M. Westlake, age 84, went home on Sunday, January 26, 2020, to be with his Lord and Savior. He was a member of Columbus Boy Choir. He graduated from West High School in 1953. He graduated from Ohio Wesleyan in 1957 and attended Ohio State Law School. He worked at Capital Finance and retired from Grange Mutual Casualty Insurance. David is preceded in death by parents, former Mayor of Columbus, Ohio, W. Ralston and Helen E. Westlake and great-grandson Dylan Isaiah Lee Morris. He is survived by loving wife of 60 years, Irma Jean (Redifer) Westlake; daughters, Amy A. Westlake and Lisa B. Pope; son, John Ralston Westlake; sisters, Diane (Barney) Poston and Marilyn (Gary) Smith; granddaughters, Terra M. Pope, Jennifer J. Pope and Myla K. Westlake; grandson, James D. Pope; great-granddaughters, Faith M. Roberts, Katelyn A. Spencer; and great-grandsons, Dallas and Eric Spencer Jr.; loving niece, Vicki (Lee) Swinsher; and nephews, Fred Corcoran and Steve Corcoran; and special fur babies, Pebbles, Tyson, Honey and Garfield who are loved by all. David was a long time member of St. John Lutheran Church on the Hilltop. Service will be held on Friday January 31, 2020 with visitation 2 hours prior with a service to follow at 7 pm at St. John Lutheran Church, 2745 W. Broad St., Columbus, Ohio with Pastor David B. Hill officiating. Our love and support go to our special friends of Mount Carmel Grove City Hospice team. We love them all.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 29, 2020