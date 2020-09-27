1/
David M. Wolf
1963 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share David's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wolf, David M.
1963 - 2020
David was born on May 12, 1963. David passed away on Saturday, September 26th after battling colon cancer for more than three years. David was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, William and Eva Wolf, maternal grandparents, Nathan and Bessie Rothstein, and his father Bernard Wolf. David is survived by his mother, Marlene Wolf, brother Jeffrey Wolf, sister Bonnie Goodman, brother-in-law David Goodman and nephew Daniel Goodman and niece Allie Goodman. David loved swimming and officiating swimming and diving. David taught thousands of children how to swim. He officiated high school and NCAA Swimming and Diving for 35 years. David loved sports, especially Ohio State Athletics. Private graveside services were held on Sunday, September 27th at New Beth Jacob Cemetery, 2565 Refugee Rd, Columbus, OH 43207. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Ohio Health Foundation, 3rd Floor, 3430 Ohio Health Parkway, Columbus, OH 43202 or to your favorite swim team. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
27
Graveside service
New Beth Jacob Cemetery,
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Epstein Memorial Chapel
3232 East Main Street
Columbus, OH 43213
614-235-3232
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by The Columbus Dispatch

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved