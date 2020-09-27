Wolf, David M.
1963 - 2020
David was born on May 12, 1963. David passed away on Saturday, September 26th after battling colon cancer for more than three years. David was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, William and Eva Wolf, maternal grandparents, Nathan and Bessie Rothstein, and his father Bernard Wolf. David is survived by his mother, Marlene Wolf, brother Jeffrey Wolf, sister Bonnie Goodman, brother-in-law David Goodman and nephew Daniel Goodman and niece Allie Goodman. David loved swimming and officiating swimming and diving. David taught thousands of children how to swim. He officiated high school and NCAA Swimming and Diving for 35 years. David loved sports, especially Ohio State Athletics. Private graveside services were held on Sunday, September 27th at New Beth Jacob Cemetery, 2565 Refugee Rd, Columbus, OH 43207. In lieu of flowers please make donations to Ohio Health Foundation, 3rd Floor, 3430 Ohio Health Parkway, Columbus, OH 43202 or to your favorite swim team. Online guestbook at www.epsteinmemorial.com