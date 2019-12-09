|
|
Malloy, David
1929 - 2019
David W. Malloy, age 90, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away December 8, 2019 at Worthington Christian Village. David was born April 1, 1929 in Huntington, WV. He graduated from Huntington High School and Marshall University and was a US Army Veteran. David was the owner of an office supply company. Throughout his life, David loved running, golf, scuba diving and traveling. He was an avid fan of the University of Michigan football team. David is preceded in death by wife Sue Malloy, and mother Anne White Fargis. He is survived by his daughters, Toni (Brian) Corcoran, Kammy Malloy, and Teresa (Diane) Malloy; grandchildren, David and Megan Corcoran; sister-in-law, Sara Shy and brother-in-law, Joe Shy; nephew, Ryan Shy and niece, Natasha Wall. A private family burial will be held in Lewisburg, WV. Memorial contributions can be made to The Cat Welfare Association, http://www.catwelfareassoc.org/donate or Worthington Christian Village Benevolent Association at 165 Highbluffs Blvd, Columbus, OH 43235. Condolence may be made to the family at www.rutherfordfuneralhome.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Dec. 10, 2019