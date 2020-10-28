David Martin

Martin, David
David D. Martin, age 58, died surrounded by family Sunday, October 25, 2020. Born July 3, 1962 to Robert and Betty Martin, Dave is predeceased by sister Mary Picarillo. Dave is survived by sons and daughter-in-law, Michael, Matthew and Ally Martin; partner, Susan Snowden; siblings, Scott and Dana Martin, Nancy McKendry, and Jane Holland; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. Dad was a graduate of Centennial High School as well as The Ohio State University. His friends and family meant the most to him. This was never more evident than as a father, coach, and fan of the seemingly endless number of sporting events played by his boys. Dad created an idyllic childhood, for which we will be eternally grateful. He passed his love of laughter and storytelling onto all that were blessed to know him.
