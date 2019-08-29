|
|
Mason, David
1956 - 2019
David Mason, age 62, of Columbus, passed away on August 24, 2019 at his residence. He was born on December 12, 1956 to Remus and Betty (Nutter) Mason in Columbus, OH. Along with his mother, he is survived by brothers, Fedilis Mason, Anthony Mason, Wayne Mason and Donald Mason; sister, Andrea Mason; Special Niece, Emery Mason; special friend, Brenda Scarey; special cousin, Mark Nutter; special uncle, Ronald Nutter; many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins. Along with his father, he is preceded in death by brother Ronald Mason and nephew Shawn Mason. Friends may call at Newcomer Funeral Home, NE Chapel, 3047 E. Dublin Granville Rd, Columbus, OH on Sunday, September 1, 2019 from 2pm until time of service at 4pm. Messages of condolence may be shared with the family at www.NewcomerColumbus.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019