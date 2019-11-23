Home

Smoot Funeral Services
4019 E. Livingston Ave.
Columbus, OH 43227
614-444-1463
Visitation
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Service
Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
David McClain


1919 - 2019
David McClain Obituary
McClain, David
1919 - 2019
David McClain age 99, was called home on November 20, 2019.He is preceded in death by parents; Boston and Ella McClain, siblings; William McClain, Fate McClain, and Pinkey Hamilton. Left to cherish his memory, devoted wife, Lurlena McClain, sons; Eli McClain and David H. McClain; grandchildren; David H. McClain III and Shawn R. McClain, sisters, Alberta Brown and Luella McClain; former daughter-in-law, Marcia Johnson, special friend, "Rag" Ragland. A host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives, and friends. Home-going Celebration 11AM Tuesday, November 26, 2016 in the Chapel of SMOOT FUNERAL SERVICES, 4019 E. Livingston Ave., Cols., OH. Family will receives friend 10AM until time of service. Interment, Union Cemetery. ML Smoot, Director, 614-444-1GOD (1463).
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Nov. 25, 2019
