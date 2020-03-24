|
|
McCoy, David
1941 - 2020
David Lindsey McCoy, 78, of Pickerington, Ohio, died at Kobacker House Hospice on March 23, 2020. He was born in Wheelwright, Kentucky on September 13, 1941 to Dockie and Alma McCoy. He is survived by his wife, Susan; daughter, Davida G. McCoy; three grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; his beloved pet, Brizzo; his sister, Patricia McPeek; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was middle management for several manufacturing companies and ended his career as a Construction Inspector for the City of Columbus. Dave will be remembered for his love of the Kentucky Wildcats and the Chicago Cubs. He is preceded in death by his father, mother, and sister Omega Wolford. There will be a private graveside service at Forest Lawn for the family. A celebration of life will be held later. Special thanks to: the OSU James transplant and hematology doctors, nurses, and staff, and the staff of the Kobacker House for their care. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the OSU James Hospital Pelatonia Immunology Center and Kobacker House Hospice. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share condolences or post a memory online.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 26, 2020