Visitation
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Clinton Heights Lutheran Church
15 Clinton Heights Ave.
Columbus, OH
View Map
Memorial service
Saturday, Mar. 21, 2020
2:00 PM
Clinton Heights Lutheran Church
15 Clinton Heights Ave.
Columbus, OH
View Map
David McKean


1942 - 2020
David McKean Obituary
McKean, David
1942 - 2020
David Russell McKean, age 77, of Columbus, Ohio, passed away on Sunday, February 9, 2020. He was born on November 28, 1942, in Galion, Ohio, to the late Russell and Dorothy (Cole) McKean. He is survived by his wife, Margaret; his children, Terri (Brent) Jones and Mark (Jody) McKean; sister, Kathy Carswell; brother, Steve (Terry) McKean; and granddaughters, Kate and Brianna Jones. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 21, 2020, at Clinton Heights Lutheran Church, 15 Clinton Heights Ave., Columbus, Ohio 43202, with a family and friends visitation at 1 pm and service beginning at 2 pm. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Clinton Heights Lutheran Church or the . To see the full obituary, please visit www.OhioCremation.org.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 18, 2020
