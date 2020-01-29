The Columbus Dispatch Obituaries
David McNabb


1964 - 2020
David McNabb Obituary
McNabb, David
1964 - 2020
David Allen McNabb, age 55, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. He is survived by his children, Brittany McNabb, Matthew McNabb, Breanna (Moe) Rufai; grandchildren, Jo, Kaliyah, and Sophia; mother, Carol McNabb; brothers, Don (Jane) McNabb Jr., John McNabb, Ray (Maureen) McNabb; and several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and lots of friends. He was preceded in death by his father Donald Dean McNabb, Sr. David was good with his hands and could fix or tinker with anything. He was very outgoing and could walk into a room and know everyone by the time he left. David was self employed and worked in the construction industry. Visitation will be 11a.m.-1p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 at the SCHOEDINGER GROVE CITY CHAPEL, 3920 Broadway, Grove City, OH, 43123 where funeral service will follow at 1p.m. Interment Concord Cemetery. Visit www.schoedinger.com to share a special memory or extend condolences.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Jan. 31, 2020
