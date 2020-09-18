1/1
David Mierzejewskit
Mierzejewskit, David
1969 - 2020
David Joel Mierzejewski, age 50, of Worthington, Ohio, came to the end of his battle with cancer on September 15, 2020. He fought valiantly for years and in the end was surrounded by loved ones at the time of his death. David is survived by his wife, Betsy; daughter, Kathryn; son, Andrew; mother, Nancy Goff; step father, Michael Goff; father, Samuel Mierzejewski; step mother, Jolene Mierzejewski; brother, Sam Mierzejewski; sister-in-law, Laura Mierzejewski; sister. Chris Flory; brother-in-law, Dave Flory; sister, Bailey Francis; and brother-in-law, Joseph Francis; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, and his brothers and sisters of the Worthington Fire Department where he served the City of Worthington as a Firefighter/Paramedic for 25 years. For complete obituary and service information please visit www.SCHOEDINGER.com.

Published in The Columbus Dispatch from Sep. 18 to Sep. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Schoedinger Funeral Home Worthington Chapel
6699 North High Street
Worthington, OH 43085
(614) 848-6699
