|
|
Miller, David
David "Dave" Francis Miller, age 74, of Dacula, Georgia, passed away on March 16, 2019. He graduated from Rosary High School in Columbus, Ohio in 1961 and earned his Mechanical Engineering Degree from Ohio State University in 1966. Dave was employed for 21 years by BF Goodrich at Martha Mills in Thomaston, Georgia. He later moved to McDonough, Georgia where he worked for Snapper Power Equipment until he retired in 2008. Dave is survived by his wife, Linda; his four children, Crystal, Andy (Cyndy), Matt (Tosha), and Mike (Melissa), his five siblings Carol, Sister Nancy, Tom, Mary, and Theresa; and his eight grandchildren, Nicholas, Grace, Michael, Maegan, Noah, Miranda, Tyler, Makenzie. The viewing will be Friday, March 22 from 4-8PM at Byrd & Flanigan Crematory and Funeral Home, 288 Hurricane Shoals Road NE, Lawrenceville, GA. The funeral service will be Saturday, March 23 at 12:30 PM at Saint Matthew Catholic Church, 25 Wilkins Road SW, Winder, GA. with a "Celebration of Life" luncheon to follow. In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Sisters of St Francis, 4421 Lower River Road, Stella Niagara, New York 14144-1001 or donate on line at http://www.stellaosf.org/supportus. Arrangements by Byrd & Flanigan Crematory And Funeral Service Lawrenceville GA. (770)962-2200 ByrdandFlanigan.com
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Mar. 20, 2019