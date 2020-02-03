|
|
Miller, David
In loving memory of David Owen Miller, 81, resident of Amelia Island, FL, passed away peacefully with family and friends around him on January 24, 2020 after a long and brave struggle with Parkinson's disease. David was born November 25, 1938 in Columbus, Ohio to Rev. John and Carolyn Miller. He attended North High School, and graduated from Ohio State University with a degree in Agriculture. He served in the Army and was honorably discharged. Dave's passion for farming began as a young child where he spent summers at his grandfather's farm in Newark, Ohio which led to a partnership with his cousin, Jim Owen. The two of them planted and harvested sweet corn, strawberries, pumpkins and at one time potatoes which was known as Owens Potato Farm, Inc. aka The Berry Barn located off of Sharon Valley Road in Newark, Ohio. Dave served on many boards including the National Cooperative Business Association, Ohio Farm Bureau Federation, American Farm Bureau Federation, Ohio Vegetable and Potato Growers Association, and Nationwide Insurance Companies and Cooperative Business International. He was inducted in the Cooperative Hall of Fame in 2006, in addition, he was also recognized internationally for his work in Agricultural co-ops. Dave loved OSU sports, playing golf, skiing, boating, horse racing and traveling; he never knew a stranger. Dave lived and followed the Golden Rule every day of his life. Dave's impact was felt through his kindness, generosity and genuineness and will be missed and cherished by his friends and loved ones forever. He is survived by Theresa, his wife of 30 years; and their blended families consisting of 5 adult children, Greg, Julie, John, Kathleen and Trayci;, 10 grandchildren; brother, Bob; sister, Jane; and beloved cousins, nieces, nephews and other extended family. A celebration of life service will be held in Newark, Ohio this spring. His family asks that donations be made to Community Hospice of N.E. Florida, 4266 Sunbeam Road, Jacksonville, Florida 32257 or The American Parkinson Association at www.apdaparkinson.org. Please share your memories and condolences at www.oxleyheard.com. OXLEY-HEARD FUNERAL DIRECTORS.
Published in The Columbus Dispatch on Feb. 4, 2020